97 Air Mobility Wing Spark Cell continues to spark innovation

U.S. Air Force Capt. Mark Richardson, 54th Air Refueling Squadron instructor pilot, showcases some of his innovations to Lt. Col. Peter Bulinski, 97th Air Mobility Wing Innovation Center director, at Altus Air Force Base (AFB), on Monday. Richardson developed these ideas at his previous base’s Spark Cell and brought them with him to Altus AFB to share.

 U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze

Airmen from Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, attended an innovation workshop at the 97th Air Mobility Wing’s Spark Cell, Feb. 13, 2023. The workshop gave Airmen an introduction to problem solving by utilizing the resources the Spark Cell has to offer.

Leaders from the base established the Spark Cell as a space where Airmen can think creatively and explore different software, equipment and models, including a 3D printer and laser cutter. Lt. Col. Peter Bulinski, 97th AMW Innovation Center director, emphasized that everyone is invited to use the space.

