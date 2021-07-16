WALTERS — For its 68th year, Sultan Park will host a return of the Comanche people.
It’s Comanche Homecoming weekend in Walters beginning today and running through Sunday night. That means family, fellowship and a return to the Numunu roots.
The annual homecoming is based on tradition. It was originally the celebration for warriors upon their return from successful battles and raids. After the United States recognized the Comanche people as citizens, many carried their warrior tradition with them into service in the various branches of the U.S. military. It was for their homeland.
But the homecoming had become a memory to the past. That is until the summer of 1946 when four returning Comanche Code Talkers were honored that year: Elgin Red Elk, Melvin Permansu, Willie Yackeschi and Roderick Atetewuthtakewa Red Elk.
This original event was organized by World War I veteran Herbert Homovich of Walters. He and his fellow Comanche veterans never received their ceremonial gathering following their return from the war. Comanches who served in the military have been honored through the years and conflicts that followed.
So when you hear the songs and drum from Sultan Park, know the Comanche people are honoring their roots and reconnecting with what it means to be considered the “Lords of the Plains.”