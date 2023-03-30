434th Field Artillery Brigade held a naturalization ceremony for Pvt Tang Pham, who was the first to complete the streamlined program setup by brigade to help Trainees complete naturalization in Basic Combat Training (BCT). Foxtrot Battery, 1st Battalion 31st Field Artillery was the first battery to implement the program.

“With this being our first cycle where the new process was implemented, there were some kinks that we had to work out, but Foxtrot BTRY was able to complete the mission for one individual and get the others to where they only had to complete their interviews,” said 1st Lt. Edriece Patterson, the officer in charge of the naturalization process for the battery.

