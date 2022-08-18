428th FA Brigade soldiers recognized as best squad, Soldier of the Year

Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen Burnley , Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill command sergeant major, recognizes Pfc. Kevin Medina with an award, a medal and a commander’s coin for winning Soldier of the Year and his squad was named Best Squad in the competition held on Fort Sill Aug. 7 through 11.

 Monica Wood/Fort Sill

The 428th Field Artillery Brigade won the titles of Fires Center of Excellence “Best Squad” and “Soldier of the Year” Aug. 12, 2022, after several days of grueling competition in the Army’s inaugural challenge.

The Fires Center of Excellence Best Squad Competition took place on Fort Sill Aug. 7 through 11, with three squads vying for the title. Also recognized during the ceremony at Snow Hall’s Kerwin Auditorium were the FCoE Noncommissioned Officer and Soldier of the Year.