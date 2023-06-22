ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE — On June 27, 2023, the United States Air Force will celebrate the 100th anniversary of air refueling with global flyover events. The 97th Air Mobility Wing will be celebrating this historic milestone by conducting air refueling in several significant locations across Oklahoma and Texas.
With 100 years of experience, today’s U.S. Air Force air refueling capabilities deliver unrivaled rapid global reach for U.S. forces and our Allies and partners through the mobility air forces fleet of KC-46, KC-135 and KC-10 tankers. Air refueling increases the speed, range, lethality, flexibility, and versatility of combat aircraft.
“Air refueling propels our Nation’s air power across the skies, unleashing its full potential,” said Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander. “It connects our strategic vision with operational reality, ensuring we can reach any corner of the globe with unwavering speed and precision. Air refueling embodies our resolve to defend freedom and project power, leaving an indelible mark on aviation history.”
The 97th Air Mobility Wing will be conducting a flyover utilizing the KC-46 Pegasus and KC-135 Stratotanker over the Oklahoma State Capitol, Texas State Capitol, Temple VA Hospital, as well as the University of Texas, the University of Oklahoma, and Baylor University.
“Air refueling has been a cornerstone of our nation’s ability to outmaneuver our adversaries on a global scale for 100 years now,” said Col. Blaine Baker, 97th Air Mobility Wing commander. “Our demonstrations celebrating the 100th anniversary of first contact gives Mobility’s Hometown the chance to honor our history of training exceptional mobility Airmen as we continue to shape the future of mobility airpower.”