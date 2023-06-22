ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE — On June 27, 2023, the United States Air Force will celebrate the 100th anniversary of air refueling with global flyover events. The 97th Air Mobility Wing will be celebrating this historic milestone by conducting air refueling in several significant locations across Oklahoma and Texas.

With 100 years of experience, today’s U.S. Air Force air refueling capabilities deliver unrivaled rapid global reach for U.S. forces and our Allies and partners through the mobility air forces fleet of KC-46, KC-135 and KC-10 tankers. Air refueling increases the speed, range, lethality, flexibility, and versatility of combat aircraft.