Zombie Con, blood drive set

Wed, 07/19/2017 - 3:50am Staff

Zombie fans and foes of all ages are invited to Cameron University's Zombie Con 2017 and blood drive Wednesday.

The free event, presented by students in the "Zombies and Politics" summer class, will be from noon to 4 p.m. in the CETES Conference Center on campus. Everyone is invited to dress up and join in the lighthearted event. Participants will have an opportunity to donate blood to the Oklahoma Blood Institute and learn survival tips in the event of a zombie apocalypse.

