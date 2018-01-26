Young couple charged with dealing marijuana out of home

Police discovered over 2,600 grams nearly 6 pounds of marijuana in a local apartment where a young dating couple was allegedly keeping and selling the drug.

Jalen D. Wilson, 23, and Shyann May, 19, were charged with felonies after detectives with the Lawton Police Special Operations Unit obtained a search warrant for May's apartment on Jan. 9 at Invitational Apartments, 4645 West Gore Boulevard, and found drugs, pills, drug paraphernalia, gang letters and stolen guns.

Wilson was charged with a gang-related offense, possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute, maintaining a place for keeping or selling a controlled substance and knowingly receiving, concealing or withholding stolen property, as well as two drug-related misdemeanors.

May was charged with the same offenses, with the exception of the gang-related offense.

May appeared in Comanche County District Court and posted bond on Jan. 12, but Wilson did not show up, and a warrant for his arrest was issued Jan. 18. He appeared in court Wednesday.

May was later charged with harboring a fugitive from justice and another drug-related misdemeanor when police discovered her and Wilson together on Jan. 22 at Knights Inn, 2202 U.S. 277, where detectives found more marijuana in their hotel room.

According to an affidavit, detectives executed a search warrant for May's apartment on Jan. 9 after receiving a tip about possible drug activity. Inside the apartment, detectives found over 15 bags of marijuana, weighing 2,627 grams, which is equivalent to 5.79 pounds, as well as 21 ecstasy pills.

The bags were hidden in different places, including inside a kitchen cabinet, a hall closet and a men's shoe.