Wreaths will be placed on graves

For the seventh year, the Comanche County Veterans Council will be participating in the national Wreaths Across America campaign by placing wreaths on veterans' headstones throughout Comanche County on Dec. 16.

The motto for this year is "I'm an American, Yes I Am."

The ceremonies start at 11 a.m. at the three participating cemeteries Fort Sill National Cemetery, Fort Sill Post Cemetery and Highland Cemetery. The Daughters of the American Revolution, MacArthur Middle School and America's Veterans Supporters will conduct the ceremonies. Youths from many organizations and schools will assist at all three cemeteries.

Wreaths will be available at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 8900 Cache Road, at 2 p.m. for those who wish to personally place their sponsored wreaths.

"We need local support to help in our endeavors," organizer Dale Scott said. "Last year we acquired sponsorships for over 1,700 wreaths. Each year we seek more sponsorships to help. With over 13,000 veterans buried in Comanche County, we still need help,".

Volunteers can participate at any of the cemeteries. Call Scott at 355-0144 and leave a message, and he can provide information on what the volunteers are needed for and when they are needed.