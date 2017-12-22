Would-be victim thwarts robbery attempt

An attempted robbery Thursday was thwarted by the potential victim.

Police were called to the 200 block of Northwest Dearborn Avenue around 9:15 a.m. The victim told police a man had approached him from behind and asked for all of his money, according to Sgt. Tim Jenkins, LPD information officer. It was determined that the robber put his fingers to the man's back in an attempt to mimic a gun.

"The victim advised that he then turned around and was able to resist the male attempting to rob him," Jenkins said. "The victim was able to detain the suspect until officers arrived."

Jenkins said officers took the suspect into custody and then to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the turnabout.

Interstate accident

A northbound driver in the southbound lanes of Interstate 44 caused a crash Thursday that carried onto East Gore Boulevard.

Officers were called to the area of Interstate 44 and East Gore Boulevard around 2:45 p.m. on the report of a vehicle wreck, Jenkins said. A maroon Nissan Titan was damaged when a white Ford Frontier was driving northbound in the southbound lanes and collided with it. The Frontier continued and then turned east onto Gore, losing its front passenger tire at some point during the incident, Jenkins said.