Would-be shooter competent to take stand

A 19-year-old Lawton man was found mentally competent to stand trial after allegedly scheming to shoot up Lawton High School, his former school, in February.

Michael L. Plume Jr. is charged with planning, conspiring or endeavoring to perform an act of violence, which is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

According to Comanche County District Court records, Plume's mental state was a concern when charges were filed in March. On Friday, he underwent a competency hearing, in which District Judge Susan Zwaan stated that Plume will undergo further court proceedings because Ronda Campbell, director of Jim Taliaferro Community Mental Health Center, found Plume to be mentally competent at this time.

His preliminary hearing is set for 3 p.m. Sept. 21. Plume remains in Comanche County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

An affidavit states that Plume told a Lawton detective during an interview that he "made plans in the past to go to the school (Lawton High School) he was expelled from and kill as many people as he could and then do 'death by cop,'" the affidavit states.

Plume told the detective that he became scared after he "saw the similarities between the Florida shooter and himself" because he knew he could "end up doing the same thing locally," according to the affidavit.