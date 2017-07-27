Workshop may spark students' dreams

Two educators are offering a free workshop, "A Step Beyond the Tassel," designed to alert local students and their parents to academic opportunities that could change the students' futures for the better.

Area high school and middle school students and their parents are invited to the free workshop, Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Unity Next Lawton Center, 1502 SW I Avenue.

Two local educators, Kim Jones and Paula Bowen, along with a school counselor, will offer attendees an insight into how to prepare for and take advantage of the available opportunities and options that can help with career readiness or college.

"We're hoping to encourage the kids to excel academically and set them up for a plan that includes high school and beyond," she said, explaining that knowing what opportunities are offered in high school and having a plan can allow students to get the most out of their high school years can change the students' futures for the better.

Parents are invited to see, along with their children, what the possibilities are and the opportunities at hand to make that future attainable, Jones said.