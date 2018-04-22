Work continues on 52nd, other projects

The infrastructure work associated with a west Lawton arterial expansion remains under way.

The Southwest 52nd Street project is designed to expand the street to three lanes (two travel lanes and a center turn lane) between West Gore Boulevard and the railroad tracks one-half mile to the south. The $6.144 million renovation project, awarded to T&G Construction in 2017, includes extensive infrastructure work: most notably, relocation of waterlines and a new stormwater drainage system to funnel water from south of West Gore Boulevard to the Wolf Creek channel on the north side of Gore.

That stormwater work is the largest reason for traffic lane closures that are rerouting drivers and affecting residents in the area. City Manager Jerry Ihler said the project involves installation of a 66-inch storm pipe and that installation is why Northwest 53rd Street is closed between West Gore Boulevard and the bridge to Wolf Creek to the north. Ihler said city officials already know the project will be more extensive than originally planned.

The road surface of Northwest 53rd Street is sloughing off as construction crews work, and Ihler said the city probably will replace the street between West Gore Boulevard and the bridge. That area already is closed to all but local traffic, although residents said those who make deliveries and provide residential services also are allowed to access the area.

Ihler said east-west traffic on West Gore Boulevard can expect to be limited to one travel lane in each direction, beginning in May, because of the stormwater work. Construction on Southwest 52nd Street is expected to get under way after the stormwater project is done.

T&G Construction also has begun working on a new segment of Bishop Road, between Southwest 38th and Southwest 52nd streets. The $2.02 million project will rebuild the deteriorating road, in part, because it is needed for access to the new Fire Station No. 8 on Bishop Road, west of that construction segment.

Ihler said T&G has begun the stormwater drainage work that will have to be completed before the road is rebuilt.

In addition, design plans are continuing on a construction project that would rebuild West Gore Boulevard to four lanes between Northwest 67th and Northwest 82nd streets. City officials said the construction project is one they will share with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, but ODOT doesn't yet have the project on its master list. Ihler said ODOT should add the project in two to five years; in the meantime, the city will have designs plans so it will be ready to proceed as soon as ODOT allocates its money.