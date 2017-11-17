Woman struck by car treated and released

A pedestrian who was sent to the hospital with head injuries after an accident Wednesday was treated and released from a local hospital.

Sgt. Tim Jenkins, public information officer for the Lawton Police Department, said the pedestrian, a woman, was taken to the hospital after the accident around 8 p.m. Wednesday at Gore Boulevard and West 24th Street. First responders found the pedestrian and the driver of the car.

The vehicle was heading east when it collided with the pedestrian, who was crossing from the north side to the south side of Gore.