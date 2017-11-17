Woman struck by car treated and released

A pedestrian who was sent to the hospital with head injuries after a Wednesday night wreck was in stable condition Thursday afternoon.

Lawton police Sgt. Tim Jenkins, public information officer for the police department, said the pedestrian, a woman, was treated at and released from a local hospital. The wreck occurred around 8 p.m. Wednesday at Gore Boulevard and West 24th Street, where first responders found the pedestrian and the driver of the car car.

The vehicle was driving east went it collided with the pedestrian, who was crossing from the north side to the south side of Gore.

No further information about the incident was available Thursday.