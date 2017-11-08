Woman shot in face by stranger

Three victims, including a woman who was struck in the face, were injured during a shooting on Wednesday night.

Sgt. Timothy Jenkins, public information officer for the Lawton Police Department, said officers responded to a call around 8:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Southwest Avenue I. Officer David Folkert reported he was "waved down by frantic people in the street saying a female got shot in the face."

After approaching a courtyard between two apartment buildings, Folkert saw a man covered in blood who was holding a woman against his chest, and the man told Folkert that the woman "was shot in the face," the Folket's report states.

The man and woman said they "heard an argument and opened their apartment door to see what was going on," then a gunshot sounded, and they were both struck, Folkert reported. Neither the man nor the woman knew who had the gun or who pulled the trigger.

Folkert applied a dressing to the woman's mouth, which was "heavily bleeding." The woman was initially taken to a local hospital but later taken to a medical center in Oklahoma City for further treatment, the report indicates. The man was released from a local hospital after his wounded hand was treated.