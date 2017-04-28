Woman remains jailed after shooting

A 36-year-old Lawton woman remains in jail awaiting charges following a Wednesday afternoon shooting north of Meers.

According to the Comanche County Sheriff's report about the incident, the victim, Edwin Fry Jr., 45, Lawton, was in serious condition with a shotgun injury to his lower torso. He was medi-flighted to OU Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Sheriff's deputies and first responders were called shortly before 4 p.m. to 29186 Oklahoma 115, north of the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, after the woman called 911 to say she'd just shot the man, originally identified as being 35-years old, before hanging up. Cache police responded to assist and, shortly after arriving and securing the scene, took the woman into custody. She told investigators, "I shot him," the report states.

Fry was found lying on a mattress in the living room floor and EMTs treated his injuries and readied him for transport.

The woman declined to speak with investigators, saying "I won't talk without a lawyer," the report states. She did say the residence belonged to her uncle who lives in Stillwater. She also said "If you get in touch with my uncle, tell him (expletive) went wrong," according to the report.