Woman hit in head with baseball bat

Lawton police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon assault that could be considered a "hit and run."

Police were called around 12:30 p.m. to the 1500 block Northwest Lincoln Avenue after an assault was reported. They found a woman who said she was injured when an attacker she didn't know struck her in the head with a bat, according to information from Sgt. Tim Jenkins, Lawton Police Department information officer said. The man fled the scene before police arrived. The victim was conscious and told police what happened.

"The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of her injuries," Jenkins said.