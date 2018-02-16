Woman has severe burns; arson probable cause of blaze

A woman was severely burned all over her body following what's suspected to be arson.

Police Sgt. Tim Jenkins, public information officer for the Lawton Police Department, reported that officers responded to a call around 1:40 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Northwest 31st Street, where a woman was found covered in burns. The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Assistant Fire Marshal Ray Brown told The Lawton Constitution that five people were inside the house at the time of the fire, and witnesses told him that someone started the fire.

But the person alleged to have started the fire fled before authorities arrived, Jenkins reported.

Everyone except the woman who was burned made it out of the house unharmed, Brown said. Flames spread through the living room and one bedroom, and smoke damaged the rest of the house. Total damage was estimated to be $10,000, according to Brown.

Jenkins reported the Criminal Investigation Division of the police department, in conjunction with the Fire Marshal's Office, will continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about the case may call Crime Stoppers at 355-INFO (4636) or submit a tip online at lawtoncrimestoppers.com. Tipsters whose infomation leads to an arrest and filed charges may be eligible for a cash reward.

