Woman bolts from local municipal courtroom

Rather than awaiting release after serving her time or paying the fine for a crime, a woman decided to take matters into her own hands.

Court Bailiff Robert Bishop reported a woman escaped a local courthouse and took off running on foot after a judge sentenced her on Tuesday morning.

Once she was placed into Bishop's custody, the woman opened the door that led to the Court Clerk's Office, then "ran from (the) courtroom and out the front door of the courthouse" and headed toward SW A, Bishop reported. No further information was available in the report.

Man reports finding stolen trailer

In a separate case, a man who said his trailer was stolen last fall found the trailer for sale online Thursday, according to police.