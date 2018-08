Lawton police arrested a woman Tuesday for assault and battery after she was accused of spitting a chewed up hydrocodone pill on an EMT who, it was learned too late, is allergic to the drug.

LPD Sgt. Justin Williams reported responding to the call shortly before 6 p.m. at Comanche County Memorial Hospital, 3401 W. Gore. A woman patient had spit on a Kirk's Ambulance EMT.