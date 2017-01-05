Woman arrested in boyfriend's shooting

A 36-year-old Lawton woman is in jail in lieu of $30,000 bond after being charged with shooting her boyfriend during an argument and in a separate case a Tulsa woman has been charged with being an accessory in the Oct. 30 killing of a Lawton man.

Carrie Jo Lynn Smith made her initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court, where she was charged with a felony count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Smith was arrested Wednesday after she called emergency dispatchers to report that she shot the 45-year-old boyfriend.

According to an affidavit filed in court, Comanche County Sheriff's deputies, Cache police and first responders were called to 29186 Oklahoma 115, north of Meers, after she reported she'd shot the man in the back with a shotgun. Investigators took the woman into custody upon arrival and she admitted, "I shot him," the affidavit states.

The man, Edwin Fry Jr., Lawton, was found lying on a mattress in the living room floor. It was apparent he'd been shot in the lower torso, according to the affidavit. He was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital and admitted in serious condition.

Sheriff Kenny Stradley said the man's condition was improving and he is expected to recover. He said the man declined to press charges, so his investigators turned the case over to the district attorney's office to determine whether to file charges.