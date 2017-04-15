Woman arrested after firing gunshot

A woman was arrested after firing a gunshot intended for her child's father Wednesday at a northwest Lawton residence, police said.

The man told police he went to the home of his 2-year-old son's mother in the 2300 block of Northwest 23rd. According to a report from Sgt. Bryan Bowles, when the victim arrived the mother answered the door but told him to go away and then shut the door. The victim said he then began banging on the front window asking to see his son. The woman then opened the breezeway door to the house with a gun in hand and fired one shot. The man told police he saw the gun and took off running. He was not hit by the bullet.

The woman was arrested on a complaint of assault with a dangerous weapon.

Fake $20 bill presented in store

Officer Michael Porter reported a man went into the Phillips 66 at 1202 Cache Road Thursday to buy some items and the store manager told the customer the $20 bill was fake. The customer said his neighbor had given it to him. The customer left the store empty-handed.