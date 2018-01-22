Woman arrested after being found with stolen vehicle

A woman was arrested Sunday after being found with a stolen vehicle.

Officer Austin Mahsetky went to the 900 block of Northwest Pershing Drive to investigate a report of a stolen vehicle. A woman there told him she went outside to start her mother's vehicle to warm it up before driving to church. She said that a few minutes later she saw a man drive off in the vehicle.

At approximately 12:20 p.m., the vehicle was found at the intersection of Northeast Euclid Avenue and Northeast Patterson Street. A man who is related to the vehicle's owner told police he had been looking for the stolen car and found the car with a flat tire. He said two women were attempting to change the flat tire and they fled when he confronted them.

The man said he chased the women and one got into a vehicle and proceeded westbound while the other went to hide behind a vacant house and was seen by a passer-by between two residences in the 500 block of Northeast Carver Street.

Mahsetky and Officer Dane Swinford went to check between the two homes and found the woman hiding in a shed.