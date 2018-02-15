Woman accused of firing on couple

A 26-year-old woman is accused of shooting another woman in the ankle on the northwest side of Lawton on Monday.

Devon Danielle Manigault, 26, of Lawton, is charged with two felonies, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a dangerous weapon, and a misdemeanor, harassing and threatening by electronic communication.

An affidavit filed Wednesday in Comanche County District Court states that Manigault fired a pink handgun three times at a man and a woman during an altercation around 6:30 p.m. in the 6400 block Northwest Oak Avenue.

The first two shots were aimed at the man; both shots missed. But the last shot hit the woman in the ankle, according to the affidavit.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was treated for the gunshot wound. During interviews with police, the woman and the man identified Manigault as the person who shot at them.