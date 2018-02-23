Wintry blast slow to pass

A late winter storm continued to make its mark on Lawton and Southwest Oklahoma for the second day Thursday as temperatures remained at or below freezing accompanied by rain and sleet until late morning.

By later in the afteroon temperatures had risen above freezing and precipitation turned entirely to liquid.

The winter precipitation was accompanied by thunderstorms during the mid-morning hours. At 9:53 a.m., the Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport reported a temperature of 31 degrees with thunderstorms, light freezing rain, fog and mist.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation reported that area highways were slick and hazardous Thursday morning. ODOT crews from District 7 in Duncan and District 5 in Clinton were out beginning in the early morning hours treating slick roadways, bridges and overpasses.

Lawton Public Schools, Cameron University and the Great Plains Technology Center each canceled classes Thursday, as did Western Oklahoma State College and Southwest Technology Center, both in Altus, the Red River Technology Center in Duncan and the Caddo Kiowa Technology Center in Fort Cobb. Many area school districts canceled classes Thursday, and Fort Sill delayed opening.

No traffic accidents involving injuries due to the weather and road conditions were reported across the area by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol late Wednesday and early Thursday.

Precipitation accumulations

The storm did bring some much needed rain to a few area locations. The Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport reported 0.59 of an inch while Fort Sill reported 0.61 of an inch. Other area rainfall totals as confirmed by the National Weather Service included Halliburton Field Airport in Duncan, 0.69 of an inch; Frederick Municipal Airport, 0.18 of an inch; Altus Air Force Base, 0.13 of an inch; Altus/Quartz Mountain Regional Airport, 0.11 of an inch; and Hobart Municipal Airport, 0.22 of an inch.

The Oklahoma Mesonet site at Grandfield in Tillman County reported 0.60 of an inch. Rainfall totals from other area Mesonet sites included Tipton, 0.23 of an inch; Waurika, 0.11 of an inch; Altus, 0.08 of an inch; Mangum, 0.07 of an inch; and Hollis, 0.05 of an inch.