Winter National Show begins today at fairgrounds

The fifth annual Great Plains Winter National Pig, Lamb and Goat Show will take place today and Saturday at the Expo Building of the Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan.

There will be 580 pens available inside the building on a first come, first-served basis.

New this year is a show for breeding doe meat goats, which will show by weight.

This is considered the biggest, best-paying jackpot show in the state. All grand champions are guaranteed at least $750, and reserve grands at least $500. There's a 90 percent payback, several thousand dollars of added prize money and lots of additional prizes, including a 2017 Cimarron aluminum popper for the three highest-placing hogs, based on a point system.

Entry fee for all shows is $25 per animal per ring. Pre-registration is not necessary. Barns open at 8 a.m. today for the move-in of sheep, goats and tack. Sheep and breeding doe entries are due at 6 p.m. The sheep and breeding doe shows will start at 7 p.m. Joe Hobbs of Kansas will judge the sheep show in ring A, and Miles Tonyes of Illinois will judge the goat show in ring B.

Pigs can start moving in at 1 p.m. today. Hog entries will be accepted until 10 p.m. tonight. Barns will reopen at 7 a.m. Saturday and remain open till the show's over. All hog cards for both rings are due at 8 a.m. Saturday.