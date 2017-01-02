Winning speller’s advice to other kids:‘Bee studious’

Claps and cheers filled the Central Middle School auditorium Tuesday as fifth-grader Priscilla Beavers of Almor West Elementary School correctly spelled the word "geisha" to win the Region 17 Spelling Bee competition.

With the goal of advancing to the state and eventually national level, more than 30 students from more than 20 elementary and middle schools in Lawton competed in the regional competition.

Upon becoming the champion, Beavers said that to prepare for the competition she spent hours studying with hardly any free time.

"My mom helped me study," she said. "Sometimes my friends would quiz me."

Though she could not decide which word was the most challenging to spell, she said there is one word she had hoped to spell during the bee.

"I really wanted the word 'bureaucracy' because I got it memorized completely," Beavers said, "and I had a lot of trouble with it last year."

Excited to be the champion, Beavers said, "I hope to win state."

The Central Oklahoma State Bee begins at 1 p.m. on March 4 in the Reynolds Performing Arts Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman.

If Beavers is unable to compete at the state bee for any reason, Eisenhower Middle School student Nithin Reddy, who won second place with the word "hydraulic," will be her replacement.

Reddy also successfully spelled the words "Argentine," "eponym" and "orthodox."

Devon Froehlich of Tomlinson Middle School, who correctly spelled the word "libretto," won third place, and she would take Reddy's place if he were also unable to compete.

Teresa Jackson, director of curriculum and instruction for language arts and social studies at Lawton Public Schools, said the students who competed in the regional bee were determined to do their best.