You are here

Home » News » Local » Wind grounds balloons

Wind grounds balloons

Fri, 08/24/2018 - 4:08am Staff

Due to windy conditions, the preview night for the Apache Balloon Fest was much like the hot air balloons themselves on Thursday night.

Neither got off the ground.

A select few sponsors and raffle winners were scheduled to get rides in hot air balloons on the eve of Apache Casino Hotel's inaugural balloon festival. But after reading numerous weather services and talking to five different airports, Pat Harwell  owner of American Escapes Aerosports and  called it off.

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620