'What to Expect' author, mom delivers precious message at Sill

Don't stress. Relax and smell the baby.

That's the advice bestselling author Heidi Murkoff had for new or expecting moms when she visited Fort Sill on Tuesday.

Her book "What to Expect When You're Expecting" has sold more than 19 million copies worldwide and is now in its fifth edition. Filled with useful advice for first-timers, this 644-page volume was followed up by "What to Expect the First Year" and "What to Expect the Second Year."

Murkoff has two children and a 4-year-old grandson. She and her husband, Eric, were here as part of a USO tour that takes them to post-wide baby showers all over the country. Jennifer Kirby, senior director of USO Oklahoma, said this is the first "What to Expect Baby Shower" that USO has held here since the new USO Center opened on Fort Sill Dec. 7. The shower drew 72 active-duty service women and military wives who have either had or are expecting a child.

"It's so hard when you're far away from home, from your network of family and friends and support systems. And being pregnant isn't easy to begin with, for a new mom. So we're here to celebrate these expecting and new moms and have some fun. Play some games. Get some gifts," Murkoff said.

The author said no one in her immediate family has ever been in the military. But she and her husband have been making the rounds of USO baby showers for almost five years.

"We attended one baby shower at Fort Belvoir, (Md.,) and got so excited and sort of addicted, that we had to do it full-time. So we go around the world doing these baby showers. We're doing about 45 this year, from Guam to South Korea to right here in Lawton," she said.

"I love my military moms. And I love bringing them together. I think the USO has this opportunity to bring moms together. When you're far from your family and your friends, it's great to be able to find other moms in the same boat and support each other," Murkoff said.