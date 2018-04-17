Welcome back

Lawton Public Schools is giving its parents until Thursday morning to prepare their children for a new reality: the school day is going to be longer.

LPS' board of education approved a plan Monday that will add time to the school day as a way to repay time lost over the last two weeks because of the district's participation in the statewide teacher walkout. LPS officials said the decision would allow students to make up the time so the district meets the mandated instructional minutes that must be achieved, but still ends the school year on May 25.

The unanimous decision means high school students will see each school day lengthened by 45 minutes through the end of the school year, while middle school and elementary school students will have an hour added.

Administrators said the decision is based on the fact that, as of Monday (when students returned to school for the first time since late March), high schools had to make up 18.33 hours of instructional time, while middle schools and elementary schools had to make up 31.75 hours. School district officials said the number is less for high schools because those students are in school longer each day.