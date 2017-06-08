Water-themed posters sought for Water Festival

Water-themed posters and water-themed performances are being sought from elementary students and will be on tap at the Blue Thumb Water Festival on Sept. 16 in Medicine Park.

The free Water Festival, the first of its kind in Oklahoma, will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. It will feature the winning posters from kindergarten through fourth-grade students and performances by 11 fifth-grade groups. Water recreation activities, educational water displays, food vendors and vendors featuring "Made in Oklahoma" products will be available.

The event is being brought to the community by the Friends of Blue Thumb and the Medicine Park Economic Development Authority. Blue Thumb is part of the Oklahoma Conservation Commission and is funded by the Environmental Protection Agency, said Kurtis Koll, Friends of Blue Thumb board member.

A letter went out to teachers last spring about the event and another is going out this next week, he said, but kindergarten through fourth-graders can enter the poster contest without going through the school. The fifth-grade groups are through schools because the first-, second- and third-place winners will take $500, $300 and $200, respectively, back to their schools' STEM programs.

Deadline next month

Sept. 6 is the deadline for entries for both the poster contest or for fifth-graders who want to perform at the festival.

Poster entries may be mailed to Blue Thumb Water Festival, Friends of Blue Thumb Event Coordinator, P.O. Box 6443, Lawton, OK 73506 or photographed and emailed to swbluethumbgmail.com. Fifth-graders who want to perform at the festival should have their parents contact Koll at swbluethumbgmail.com for information.

"Kindergarten through fourth-grade students can send in a poster about water safety, boating, fishing, kayaking ... safe drinking water, water for irrigation, anything to do with water," he said, adding that it can be in any medium, including photography, painting, drawing or collage.