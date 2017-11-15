Warren wins race in Ward 8

Lawton's new Ward 8 councilman has traveled this road before.

Businessman Randy Warren defeated Incumbent Doug Wells Tuesday to win a chance to represent the west Lawton ward for the next three years. It's not Warren's first time on council: he has served as the Ward 8 councilman before, before losing his seat to Wells in 2008.

The results of Tuesday's election means all three council incumbents up for election in 2017 lost their re-election bids, bringing three new members on board when the council convenes in special session Jan. 8 to swear them in and begin its new term.

In the final tally, Warren, owner of Warren's Imports, won 665 votes, or 62.09 percent of the total cast in Ward 8. Wells, a former City of Lawton management information services supervisor, won 406 votes, or 37.91 percent of the total cast.

Warren said he was pleased by the results.

"I'm overwhelmed by the support by the citizens of Ward 8," he said, adding that voter turnout was better than it had been in previous elections, in part, because of the bond issue presented to voters by Lawton Public Schools.

Warren said he doesn't believe there was a single driving factor that prompted his victory over Wells on Tuesday, and the wins by Ward 6 Councilman-elect Sean Fortenbaugh over Incumbent Cherry Phillips and Ward 7 Councilwoman Onreka Givens Johnson over Incumbent V. Gay F. McGahee in the September primary.

"I think people are unhappy with the current situation in Lawton," he said. "I don't think there is a single thing: this is what they're upset about. It's a lot of things. It starts with jobs. And, they want to have more input into their government. They didn't think they were getting that."