Ward 3 residents may shape street plan

Ward 3 residents will be holding a meeting Thursday to make decisions about priorities on street repair projects.

The meeting will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.

Ward 3 Councilman Caleb Davis said he wants constituents to have some input into the decision-making process that stems from February's ad valorem election. City voters gave the City Council permission to create a 13-year program focused on residential streets and arterials, with funding coming from a decision to keep the city's share of ad valorem taxes at 10.5 mills for those 13 years.

The council is slated to approve the sale of the first bonds issued in that program this week, and Davis said decisions must be made on that initial $3 million revenue. City administrators are recommending that $2.5 million be used for an existing arterial project, leaving $500,000 that City Manager Jerry Ihler has suggested be made available for the design work on the priority projects in each ward so those streets are ready for bid when a new bond series is issued in 2018.