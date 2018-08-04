Walkout continues for LPS

Lawton Public Schools continues to stand behind its educators going into the second week of a teacher walkout.

The school district has continued to issue polls to faculty and staff on a daily basis to gauge whether to open schools. Support for continuing the walkout has remained steady between 88-89 percent throughout the week. This unwavering resolve prompted LPS to slightly change the wording of its closure announcement to let parents know that schools would be closed "indefinitely," said Lynn Cordes, director of communications. While there hasn't been a shift in the district's policy toward the walkout, the wording was changed to better reflect the situation.

"There was no shift in the policy or the board approved recommendation; rather, the term 'indefinitely' was used because the district does not know what the end date is at this time," she said. "The decision is made after the close of the staff poll. It states in our message, 'continuing to poll staff daily to determine when we will return.'"

The open-ended nature of the walkout leaves many aspects of the school year in flux. State-mandated testing is a primary concern among teachers and students and parents. Cordes said ACT testing for college-bound students has been rescheduled to April 24. But the impact of third-grade reading, state testing, eighth-grade reading and other tests is possible, but has yet to be determined. It's impossible for the school district to make arrangements until the walkout has concluded.

With the cancellation of school Thursday, LPS used the last of the makeup days built into the school calendar. Friday's canceled class hours and any future cancelled days will have to be made up by either adding minutes to the day or by adding days to the end of the school calendar, which was originally scheduled to end May 25 with a professional development day. Cordes said the decision on how to proceed will depend on how much longer the walkout lasts.

"LPS could possibly add minutes to the day, depending on how many days the walkout lasts," she said. "A minimum of 15 minutes would be added to each day, per day, of the walkout that exceeds three days. If the walkout extended much past three days, LPS will most likely have to extend instruction past the graduation dates, starting May 25."