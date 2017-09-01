Voters weigh in on bond issues

Voters in four Southwest Oklahoma school districts will be asked to approve bond issues today.

On the ballot will be:

Altus: $1.75 million in bonds for transportation, including five route buses, two charter/activity buses, three police/security vehicles, a pickup truck for the vocational agriculture department, two SUVs and two grounds and maintenance vehicles.

Chattanooga: Bonds totaling $380,000 for facilities and transportation. Proposition 1 is for $255,000 for construction and equipment, and includes funds for a new metal roof for the high school building. Proposition 2 is a $125,000 transportation bond issue to purchase the district's existing activity bus, which is now being paid for through a lease-purchase program at a cost of $33,000 per year. Polling places are Precinct 41, Indiahoma Senior Citizens Room; 45, Wesley Chapel; 46, Chattanooga Civic Center; and 48, Geronimo City Hall.

Empire: A $1.1 million bond issue to repair and replace facilities, including upgrading the gym and bathrooms, playground fencing and replacement of air conditioning and heating systems.

Rush Springs: A $10.3 million bond issue for a new middle school, a library for kindergarten through eighth grade, a cafeteria for all grades, four fourth- and fifth-grade classrooms, and a storm shelter to accommodate 700 students and faculty.

Voting will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone who needs to look up his or her polling place, verify registration information or view a sample ballot can do so online. The Online Voter Tool can be accessed on the Oklahoma State Election Board's website: elections.ok.gov.