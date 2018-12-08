Voters may be asked to change CIP

The City Council will weigh a proposal Tuesday that would give Lawton millions of dollars in funding for economic development.

The proposal, initiated by Ward 3 Councilman Caleb Davis, would mean amending the 2016 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) by deleting the funding category "new and alternate water resource improvements" and adding a category for infrastructure improvements to further industrial development and improvements to information technology (IT) systems. Because Lawton voters set the original 2016 CIP into place, they also must give permission to amend the program, and the proposal would submit that ballot question to residents Jan. 8.