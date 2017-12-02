Voters to decide on streets plan

The City of Lawton is asking residents to approve an adjustment to local ad valorem taxes that is expected to give city officials $55.3 million to address problems with residential streets and city arterials.

The proposal that will be put before voters when polling places open Tuesday would keep the city's share of ad valorem revenue at 10.5 mills a year, slightly lower than the 10.8 mills a year that Lawton has averaged over the last 15 years, finance officials said. That ad valorem rate is expected to generate $55.3 million over the next 13 years, beginning this year, and City Council members have said those funds would be dedicated to repairing and rebuilding streets in housing additions and arterials throughout the city, to include the cost of construction designs and associated work (such as drainage improvements).

City Manager Jerry Ihler has said the ad valorem proposal is the most logical solution to addressing Lawton's street problems because it provides the best funding source. Putting a fee on monthly utility bills to raise a comparable amount would mean at least $12 more per month per resident, while using sales tax would take the total rate paid by Lawton shoppers to more than 9 percent, something local retailers oppose, Ihler said.

Council members have said the additional funding source is necessary because there are few city dollars available for the task. The streets division's annual materials budget for street work (which also includes all concrete work done by the city) is less than $1 million, and while existing Capital Improvements Program have streets-related funding, that money has been targeted toward specific projects. That means a new CIP won't be a potential source of funding until the existing programs expire in 2026.

Street Superintendent Cliff Haggenmiller, whose 38-personnel division is tasked with street repairs and other concrete work, called the proposal a first step, but also a small step. City officials have estimated Lawton would need at least $500 million to address all the priorities found in the city's 780 miles of streets.

If voters agree, the program would mean issuing bonds each year for the next 13 years, beginning in July, with the issuance of those bonds staggered each year to keep the city's millage rate at no more than 10.56 mills. Bonds would be issued each year and those ad valorem taxes would be used to pay the annual bond debt, with issuing totals ranging from $11.025 million in 2027 and $10.5 million in 2018, to $1.4 million to be issued in 2021 and $1.6 million in 2024. Each issue would have a 10-year maturity date, except for the two-year maturity rate of the $3 million in bonds to be issued this year.