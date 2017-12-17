Volunteers stuff bags with goodies for city's homeless

Volunteers with Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry transformed the inside of the Lawton Fort Sill Art Council into Santa's workshop on Saturday as they wrapped presents to distribute to about 300 local babies, children and adults in need on Christmas Day.

Cheerful music rang in the background as about 15 volunteers used rolls and rolls of wrapping paper, red-and-green bags and shiny bows to prepare the gifts, which included winter clothes for all ages, hygiene products, toys and games, among other goodies.

The Lawton Fort Sill Art Council provided the space free of charge for the volunteers to wrap the presents, while One Lawton and Talk Lawton played integral roles in publicizing the need for donations, according to Adriene Davis, creator of Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry.

"The donations have been overwhelming from the Lawton community and Lawton businesses," Davis said. "Hungry Hearts is very, very grateful for the outpour and the volunteers that have come out to help."

On Christmas Day, Santa Claus and Hungry Hearts volunteers will provide a meal and hand out gifts from under a Christmas tree to people in need, some of whom are homeless, at the American Legion, 605 SW 11th.

On Saturday, volunteer Semaj McManus folded clothes and placed them in gift bags alongside her mother, Tammy Henderson. McManus said she works at a local hospital, where one of her patients mentioned the Hungry Hearts gift-wrapping event.

"A lot of people, they're not fortunate," she said. "I just wanted to do a part in the community during this time because it's the holiday season."

This year marks the first time Hungry Hearts volunteers have handed out presents, but it's the second year they've offered a traditional Christmas dinner that includes ham, macaroni and cheese, deviled eggs, salad from Olive Garden, pies and other foods.

Volunteer Becky Parks said there are many people who do not have the resources to feed themselves on a daily basis, which makes Hungry Hearts vital to the community.

"I've been so blessed in my life to have so much that I just couldn't imagine not having three meals a day," she said. "We take that for granted."

Through Hungry Hearts, Davis feeds people who are veterans, elderly, disabled or homeless every Tuesday and Thursday throughout the year not just during the holidays.