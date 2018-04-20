Volunteers sought for Trash Off

The City of Lawton is looking for volunteers who want to donate a few hours of time to clean up the community.

City officials have scheduled Lawton's annual Trash Off for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 28, and among the major components of the event are the volunteers who tackle debris in the city's high profile areas, such as parks, medians and rights of way.

The local event is inspired by an event coordinated each year by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, said Brock Greenhill, supervisor of the neighborhood services division which works with the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority to spearhead Trash Off. Greenhill said Lawtonians adopted the event locally because they saw it as a great way to clean up highways, arterials, parks and drainage channels in the community.

But, that citywide cleanup isn't the only aspect of Trash Off.

City officials also will set up a recycling center in the parking lot of McMahon Memorial Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris. As in past years, sponsoring entities in the community will be on hand to accept specific types of recyclable materials. For example, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. will bring its chemical disposal unit and Gill's Waste Oil will be accepting oil. The Comanche County Sheriff's Department will accept prescription drugs for disposal, and Goodwill will accept donations of most household items that are in good enough condition to repurpose for new owners.

Greenhill said there will be fewer recycling opportunities than there have been in past years because the national recycling market is not what it used to be and that means there isn't a market to sell most of those recyclable materials. But, the City of Lawton still will make bins available for recyclable materials and for items that residents would otherwise have to haul to the landfill themselves because they are too large to fit in the city's residential polycarts.

Trash Off organizers will accept used oil, auto batteries, antifreeze, tires no larger than truck size and without rims, scrap metal, fluorescent bulbs, fire extinguishers, rechargeable batteries, latex paint, alkaline batteries, fire alarms, mixed chemicals, appliances, vacuum cleaners, and general trash. In addition, they will accept pharmaceuticals, pesticides/herbicides, oil-based paints, household lawn care products, pool chemicals, craft and hobby supplies and old mixed fuels.