Volunteers needed for CU Day of Service

Those who want to volunteer for Cameron University's observance of the national Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service event have until Jan. 9 to register online.

Cameron is hoping to recruit more than 400 volunteers, from on and off campus, for the Jan.16 event. The Cameron volunteer corps will be joining thousands of volunteers across the nation.

Those volunteering through Cameron will work on community projects from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 16 to answer King's challenge, "Life's most persistent and urgent question is: 'What are you doing for others?'"

Volunteers can register now online at www.cameron.edu/mlkcelebration/dayofservice or, beginning Tuesday, call the Office of Campus Life at 581-2217. Online volunteer registration will close Jan. 9 so project assignments can be determined. Volunteers will receive project details and site locations by Jan. 13.

For information on the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, visit www.mlkday.gov or www.cameron.edu/mlkcelebration/dayofservice.