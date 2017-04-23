Volunteers to lend hand to United Way agencies

On Friday, almost 250 volunteers will take a day off from their daily routine and volunteer for the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma's 23rd annual David Hegwood Day of Caring.

According to Sarah Head, community and collaborations director for the United Way, the purpose of the Day of Caring is twofold.

"One, it's to bring community members and our donors to really see our partners and see what they do and get to experience a little bit of that," Head said. "And then the second is our partners have a lot of little projects and some big projects that they don't have the funding or the manpower or just the time to do sometimes even the resources to do. So this allows them to get those little projects done and to interact with those community members and donors as they do that."

During Friday's Day of Caring, volunteers will take part in 35 different projects that will range from painting and landscaping to labor-intensive projects like rebuilding an outside staircase. Head believes the Lawton community has a good sense of volunteerism.

"It's really wonderful to see and it really validates the hard work, I think, that all nonprofit workers put in," Head said. "There are people that genuinely care in our community, about the future of our community and about those in need in our community (who) are willing to step up and either take the time off or to ask their boss, 'Hey, this is something we need to be involved in.' So it's wonderful to see our community really step up."

Head has seen both sides of the spectrum with Day of Caring, having worked for a partner member agency and now with United Way. Her favorite part of Day of Caring is seeing the community come together to take care of the partner members.

"To be able to say, 'This is something we can do for you, let us do that for you. We know you have a thousand other things you have to worry about to keep your organization running, but let us take that one thing off your plate for today,'" Head said. "And that's always really wonderful to see. And everybody has such a good time. Even in those really labor-intensive projects, I always get pictures back where people are digging trenches and yet they're smiling while they're doing it and having so much fun. So it's really nice to see the community enjoy and the volunteers enjoy that day."