Volunteers fan out over city to help organizations

David Hegwood was a man who knew the impact volunteerism made on the Lawton-Fort Sill community, according to Keith Marple, one of Hegwood's best friends.

To honor Hegwood, about 250 volunteers, ranging from age 16 to 70, worked on 33 different projects for the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma's 23rd Annual David Hegwood Day of Caring on Friday.

Prior to beginning the projects, the volunteers gathered at the Great Plains Technology Center for breakfast provided by Southwestern Medical Center.

Marple, who was featured speaker, described Hegwood as man who had a passion for God, his family and the community.

Marple also reminded volunteers of the difference they make by donating their time and energy.

"I want you to think about something when you're out on those projects today," Marple said. "I want you to think about the ones that are going to be impacted by your work that you'll never know. That's what David Hegwood knew."

The volunteers represented numerous local businesses and organizations, including Navy Federal Credit Union, Hilton Garden Inn, Young Professionals, Lawton Family YMCA, and Cameron University Presidential Leaders and University Scholars, among many others.

Lauren Ellis, president and CEO for United Way of Southwest Oklahoma, said she appreciates the sponsorship of local business people who provided supplies and meals.

One such person was Jennifer Ellis, president and CEO of Cosmetic Specialty Labs Inc.

During the breakfast, Ellis and her employees sold aloe vera jelly, made specifically for the United Way.

"It's a straight fundraiser for them," Ellis said. "One hundred percent of the proceeds go to United Way of Southwest Oklahoma."

After eating breakfast, the volunteers departed to their work stations at local organizations, such as New Directions shelter, Christian Family Counseling Center, Teen Court, the Center for Creative Living and Marie Detty Youth and Family Services.

The volunteers took on projects ranging from painting walls and organizing linen closets to pulling weeds and replacing fences.

Casey Honeycutt, a plant communication administrator at the Goodyear tire plant, volunteered alongside about 20 other employees, who worked at two local sites, New Directions and the Lawton Food Bank.

Jeri Mosiman, executive director of the food bank, said the Goodyear volunteers painted interior walls and, outside, installed a concrete pad with a bench and covering beside the bus stop sign.

"While they (food bank patrons) are standing there waiting for the bus, they have a box of food that's maybe 30, 40 or 50 pounds," she said. "When it's on the ground when the ground is wet, that compromises the integrity of the box, so that was always bothersome."

Monika Kent, treasury management officer at BancFirst, and nine other BancFirst employees volunteered to paint two rooms at Family Promise of Lawton, which provides shelter and services for homeless families.

Courtney Risch, network director of Family Promise, said children play in one of the rooms while families relax and watch TV in the other room.

"We're really busy as a nonprofit," Risch said. "We wouldn't be doing this (project) without them (volunteers)."

Watch video