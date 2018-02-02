Victim in fatal wreck identified

The state medical examiner has identified the motorcycle driver who died in an accident Wednesday in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.

John Franklin Schnoor II, 57, of Altus and formerly of Virginia, died from injuries caused by the wreck, according to Amy Elliott, spokesperson for the state medical examiner. His death has been ruled accidental.

Schnoor was westbound when he drifted off the road for unknown reasons and crashed shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday on Oklahoma 49 just west of the road leading to Sunset Picnic Area, Deputy Refuge Manager David Farmer said. There were no direct witnesses to the crash. Farmer said Schnoor was wearing a helmet and it did not appear that speed was a factor no marks showing signs of the brakes being applied were found at the scene.

Farmer said Schnoor was pinned under his motorcycle. First responders attempted to resuscitate him for almost an hour but were not successful. The first responders included personnel from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and other agencies particularly the Cache Police Department and volunteers assisted at the scene. A helicopter and ambulance were both dispatched, but Schnoor was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorcyclist and the wrecked bike were removed shortly before 8:30 p.m.