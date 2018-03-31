Vice president of AUSA pays visit to Lawton

Retired Lt. Gen. Patricia McQuistion visited the Lawton-Fort Sill community this week on a twofold mission to boost membership in the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) and see how things work at the chapter level.

"We think we picked one of the best," she said of the local Fires Chapter that invited her here for a speaking engagement.

It's been a multipurpose trip for the national level of AUSA's vice president for membership and meetings, as she sandwiched in a presentation to ROTC cadets of Cameron University's Comanche Battalion, an advanced individual training graduation at Fort Sill and a luncheon with Field Artillery Association representatives on Thursday morning.

AUSA has been focused on growing its membership, and McQuistion considers this an opportunity not only to recognize both the chapter and its community partners, but to help it do a little growing of its own.

Nationally, AUSA has grown by 55,000 in less than a year, from approximately 62,000 members at the start of 2017 to 117,000 today. Retired Gen. Carter Ham, AUSA president and CEO, said he would like to grow the association to over 100,000 members by the end of 2017, and AUSA did that.

"We did that by reaching out to some new avenues for membership," McQuistion said. "We are now at the highest membership that we have on record for the association. And in a time when many associations are struggling to find members and to retain members, we're looking for ways to partner with others to do that.

"We are a 501(c)3 under the IRS code. We're a nonprofit educational association. Our mission is to provide for education and professional development, literary programs, scientific efforts and the advancement of the esprit de corps of the greatest army in the world. And how could you not love that mission?" McQuistion said.