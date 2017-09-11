Vets' names added to Wall of Honor

The Comanche County Veterans Council added three new names to its Wall of Honor during a ceremony on Wednesday.

Thorsten ("Tor") Littau, chairman of the council, was nominated by the Fires Chapter of the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) for the Veterans' Hero Award. Ralph F. Dreher was nominated by Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 56, and Ron J. Albert by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5263.

Tor Littau

Littau was born in Germany and is a naturalized U.S. citizen. He is a retired field artillery officer with experience in several technical artillery, educational and command positions. He served with infantry and airborne units, as well as NATO organizations in Bosnia and Turkey, completing one tour in Operation Iraqi Freedom. Littau has also had recruiting command experience and extensive experience in mobilization and deployment training, stateside and in Kuwait. He served as battalion commander and brigade deputy mobilization assistance team chief, responsible for training Army National Guard and active Army, Navy and Air Force personnel for deployment to OIF and Operation Enduring Freedom.

Littau supports the community through his membership in the Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA), the Field Artillery Association, the Military Officers Association of America, the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5263, Comanche County Veterans Council, Fort Sill Retiree Council and America's Veterans Supporters. He is also a member of the Great Plains Technology Center advisory committee and the chamber's small business committee and has been the lead for his Neighborhood Watch program for more than eight years.

Littau has served as the AUSA Fires Chapter's vice president for retiree veteran affairs for more than six years. He has been a supporter of the Homeless Veterans Outreach Program Campaign. He has been instrumental to the success of AUSA's Soldier/Family Council in facilitating this campaign and other events. As a result, over the last five years, homelessness for veterans in Lawton Fort Sill has been reduced by more than 70 percent. Littau has assisted with the Fires Chapter's annual Care Providers Recognition Banquet for several years, as well as the Lawton Fort Sill Vietnam Veteran Commemorative Celebration in 2013 and AUSA support to the Fort Sill Start Right program in 2015-2016.

Littau has played a significant role in AUSA's partnership with Feed the Children in bringing food to hundreds of local families before the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. He is a Facebook page administrator for AUSA Fires Chapter and represents AUSA at monthly Comanche County Veterans Council (CCVC) meetings.

His service to the Veterans Council ncludes coordinating Wall of Honor ceremonies while he was senior vice chairman, serving as chaplain and developing the presentation for the America's Wars Monument in Elmer Thomas Park. He helped push and complete the sidewalk to the America's Wars Monument. He also assisted in the acquisition of the Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center aquarium.