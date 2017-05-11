Veterans Resource Fair is Wednesday, Thursday at Cameron

In conjunction with the national observance of Veterans Day, Cameron University's Office of Veterans Affairs will host 23 organizations that can assist veterans, military service members and their dependents with information about services available.

The Veterans Resource Fair will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-3 p.m. Friday on the first floor of the McMahon Centennial Complex.

"We look forward to hosting veterans from across Southwest Oklahoma," said Vicki Henson, Cameron's coordinator of veteran affairs. "By bringing together so many veteran-related organizations at Cameron's Veterans Resource Fair, we can make our veterans aware of a vast number of resources that are at their disposal."