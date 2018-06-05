Vaught wears many hats at detention center

Barry Vaught retired from the U.S. Army on February 1, 1998, and by April 1 of that year, he had another job.

He recently celebrated 20 years at the Comanche County Detention Center and received several awards from Administrator William Hobbs, Chief of Security Isaiah Orr, Administrative Assistant Sandy Macdonald and fellow co-workers of the detention center.

"We are lucky to have Lt. Vaught as our kitchen supervisor, employee and friend," Hobbs said. "Lt. Vaught is a dependable hard worker and a great cook."

Vaught was a food service supervisor in the Army for 20 years and 6 months and when he retired, he went to Southwestern Hospital to apply for a job.

"They weren't hiring in the food service department at that time, but the supervisor who interviewed me referred me to Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley," Vaught said. "I interviewed with him and started my job at the Comanche County Detention Center then."

From 1998 to 2004, Vaught worked as a cook exclusively at the Center. He began in 2004 as a correctional officer and still holds that job today as well as being a cook.