Vandal burglar takes presents from home

A burglar broke into a house on the northwest side of Lawton, stole Christmas presents and poured chocolate milk all over a bedroom on Monday, according to police.

Lawton Police Officer James Vogt reported that the homeowner said she left her house at 7:40 a.m. with her German shepherd inside, and when she returned home at 3 p.m. her front and back doors were open and her dog was outside.

Two Christmas presents were missing, and the intruder had spewed chocolate milk all over her daughter's bedroom, the report states.

Police reported no signs of forced entry to the house, and the homeowner said she might have left the back window open.