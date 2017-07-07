'Under Cover of Darkness' tours begin Saturday at refuge

The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge will host "Under Cover of Darkness Tours" Saturday and July 15 and 22.

Reservations are required and are taken on a first-come, first-served basis. Call 580-429-2197 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Participants will have an opportunity to learn about nighttime activities of wildlife. The tours are led by members of the Association of the Friends of the Wichitas. Interpreters will assist visitors in understanding management practices of the refuge for all species of animals and their habitats, especially those associated with the night. Red lenses are required if personal flashlights are used. Due to the length of the tours, children must be at least 8 to participate.

Tour participants will meet at the Environmental Education Center at Quanah Parker Lake. Visitors may obtain a refuge leaflet and map from one of the dispensers located at each of the five entrances. The tour will begin in the environmental education classroom promptly at 8 p.m. on the next three Saturdays. Reservations will be retained until 10 minutes prior to departure on each date. After that time, standbys will be accepted.