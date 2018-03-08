Unclear if TSA screening plan would affect Lawton

It isn't clear whether a security screening proposal being considered by the Transportation Security Administration will affect Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport, but airport officials still don't like the idea.

TSA confirmed earlier this week they were looking at a proposal to end screening of passengers at smaller airports across the country, to focus security efforts at the nation's largest airports. The proposal, reported Wednesday by CNN, said TSA is considering whether to end passenger screening at airports that serve aircraft with 60 seats or fewer. In a statement, TSA said no decision has been made. If implemented, the decision is expected to affect about 150 airports across the country and reportedly save $115 million annually.